By Ian Ransom
PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia, Oct 16 Casey Stoner
marked his 26th birthday by clinching the MotoGP world title
with a fifth successive Australian Grand Prix victory on Sunday
but the celebrations were overshadowed by a sickening finger
injury to Jorge Lorenzo.
The 24-year-old Spaniard was rushed to a Melbourne hospital
for emergency plastic surgery after a finger on his left hand
was severely injured in a crash during practice before the race
at Phillip Island.
The injury ruled Lorenzo out of the race and ensured Stoner
would only need a top-six finish to clinch the title, but the
Australian had little intention of coasting to the line,
eventually crossing more than two seconds in front of team mate
Marco Simoncelli.
Stoner, who coolly closed out victory as gusty winds and
late showers played havoc with riders' concentration, had mixed
feelings about his second world title after winning the first
with Ducati in 2007.
"It's not the way I wanted to win the championship but at
the same time we felt we had the momentum, we had the best
chance of winning the championship out of anyone," Stoner told
reporters.
"If it didn't happen here, I do believe it would have
happened in Malaysia," he added, referring to the second-last
stop in Sepang next week.
"As far I know Jorge should make a good recover from this
and I don't think it will affect his riding in the future so
I'll expect him to be strong."
Stoner had said he had felt "sick" after seeing officials
scouring around the track for the end of Lorenzo's finger, but a
Yamaha team spokesman later said that the Spaniard had not
severed it, though it was badly injured.
"He is currently undergoing surgery ... We will release a
statement once we have a full medical report," he said.
The injury continued Lorenzo's roller-coaster record at the
scenic seaside track. The Spaniard was a distant runner-up last
year but crashed out on the first turn in 2009 to all but hand
the MotoGP title to Valentino Rossi.
Lorenzo's misfortune helped Stoner to an unassailable
65-point lead over the Spaniard, but the Australian's second
title following his 2007 triumph confirmed his class after his
last few seasons with Ducati were marred by illness and
mechanical frustrations.
"I don't think I can fit too many more things in this
today," a beaming Stoner said.
"It was my birthday, it was my fifth win in a row here, my
second world championship, my home grand prix. Everything -- to
win like this is something really special.
"It's been pretty much a dream season for us, everything's
gone really well. We've had a few ups and downs, but the downs
haven't been too far down and the ups have been right up there.
"A big thanks to my team, a big thanks to everyone."
'HEART IN MOUTH'
Pole-sitter Stoner had won his fourth qualifying in a row on
Saturday and underscored his mastery of the Phillip Island track
by leading from start to finish.
After pulling safely away from the pack off the grid, the
Australian pushed the lead to seven seconds halfway through the
27-lap race before Phillip Island's notoriously fickle weather
struck.
With off-shore gusts buffeting the circuit, showers doused
the track twice in the last third of the race, leaving only 10
out of the 14 starters to finish.
Valentino Rossi's dismal first season with Ducati continued,
the seven-times premier class champion's race ending on his 14th
lap after a slide off the track.
Suzuki's Alvaro Bautista, Honda's Hiroshi Aoyama and
Yamaha-rider Cal Crutchlow also retired after coming to grief in
the wet on their 24th lap.
Stoner confessed to a number of "heart in the mouth" moments
as team mate Simoncelli and third-placed Andrea Dovizioso clawed
back the margin.
"I nearly came off the track ... I was pretty lucky to stay
on at that point because I think I was the first person to hit
that wall of rain," he said.
"I took it very gingerly the last lap just to bring it
home."
Much of the drama was reserved for the remaining podium
spots, however, as Simoncelli and fellow Italian Dovizioso
fought a spirited battle for second.
Simoncelli came out on top and held on grimly in the last
lap to record his best MotoGP finish.
Earlier in the Moto2 category, Motobi rider Alex de Angelis
passed Stefan Bradl on the last lap and survived a shunt from
the German, whose second place gave him a three-point lead over
Suter's Marc Marquez in the championship race.
Aprilia's Sandro Cortese edged team mate Luis Salom to win
the 125cc category, with Derbi-rider Johann Zarco finishing
third to close the gap in the title race behind Nicolas Terol to
25 points.
