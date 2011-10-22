Oct 22 Honda's Dani Pedrosa snatched pole
position for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned
MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner in qualifying on Saturday.
The Spaniard clocked a fastest lap of two minutes, 1.462
seconds at Sepang to edge team mate Stoner and claim only his
second pole of 2011 for Sunday's race.
Stoner's best lap was 2:01.491 with Italian Andrea
Dovizioso's 2:01.666 completing a Honda front row for the
penultimate round of the season.
Pedrosa did not have things all his own way despite
dominating practice, falling at the final corner just 12 minutes
into qualifying.
He quickly rejoined the fray but it took him until 38
minutes into the hour to return to top spot after some jousting
between Dovizioso and Marco Simoncelli's Honda.
Dovizioso briefly snatched it back before Stoner, who
captured his second MotoGP title at his home Australian Grand
Prix last weekend, set a lap 0.061 seconds quicker.
But Pedrosa, fourth last weekened at Phillip Island and
fourth in the world championship standings, would not be denied
and reasserted his authority in the final runs.
Yamaha's Colin Edwards was fourth quickest ahead of
Simoncelli and Nicky Hayden's Ducati.
Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi took a
spill at turn 10 but jumped on his spare bike to claim ninth to
sum up a frustrating first season at Ducati.
(Writing by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter
Rutherford.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more motorcycling stories