Oct 22 Honda's Dani Pedrosa snatched pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner in qualifying on Saturday.

The Spaniard clocked a fastest lap of two minutes, 1.462 seconds at Sepang to edge team mate Stoner and claim only his second pole of 2011 for Sunday's race.

Stoner's best lap was 2:01.491 with Italian Andrea Dovizioso's 2:01.666 completing a Honda front row for the penultimate round of the season.

Pedrosa did not have things all his own way despite dominating practice, falling at the final corner just 12 minutes into qualifying.

He quickly rejoined the fray but it took him until 38 minutes into the hour to return to top spot after some jousting between Dovizioso and Marco Simoncelli's Honda.

Dovizioso briefly snatched it back before Stoner, who captured his second MotoGP title at his home Australian Grand Prix last weekend, set a lap 0.061 seconds quicker.

But Pedrosa, fourth last weekened at Phillip Island and fourth in the world championship standings, would not be denied and reasserted his authority in the final runs.

Yamaha's Colin Edwards was fourth quickest ahead of Simoncelli and Nicky Hayden's Ducati.

Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi took a spill at turn 10 but jumped on his spare bike to claim ninth to sum up a frustrating first season at Ducati.

