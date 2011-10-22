* Spaniard edges world champion Stoner
* Pedrosa boosts chances of ending season third
Oct 22 Honda's Dani Pedrosa blazed to pole
position for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned
MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner in qualifying on Saturday.
The Spaniard clocked a fastest lap of two minutes, 1.462
seconds on a bumpy Sepang circuit to edge team mate Stoner and
claim only his second pole of 2011 for Sunday's race.
Pedrosa is currently fourth in the world championship
standings on 208 points, chasing Italian Andrea Dovizioso (212)
with two races left this season.
"I was trying hard for the pole," Pedrosa told reporters.
"In one section I was going faster, but then I had some traffic
and couldn't improve my lap time.
"I was still able to be on pole for the second time (in
2011) and that's good, but I'm hoping to do even better in the
race."
Stoner's best lap was 2:01.491 with Dovizioso's 2:01.666
completing a Honda front row in steamy conditions in Malaysia.
"We can improve a bit before tomorrow but our race pace is
okay," Stoner told reporters. "With this humidity and heat over
the weekend it's going to be a tough race for sure."
Pedrosa did not have things all his own way despite
dominating practice, falling at the final corner just 12 minutes
into qualifying.
He quickly rejoined the fray but it took him until 38
minutes into the hour to return to top spot after some jousting
between Dovizioso and Marco Simoncelli's Honda.
Dovizioso briefly snatched it back before Stoner, who
captured his second MotoGP title at his home Australian Grand
Prix last weekend, set a lap 0.061 seconds quicker.
SPANISH PERSISTENCE
But Pedrosa, who was fourth at Phillip Island, would not be
denied and reasserted his authority in the final runs.
"I had a small crash on the front," said the Spaniard. "I
had to get back on the bike but I was still able to get it back
and run well."
Yamaha's Colin Edwards was fourth quickest ahead of
Simoncelli and Nicky Hayden's Ducati.
Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi took a
spill at turn 10 but jumped on his spare bike to claim ninth to
sum up a frustrating first season at Ducati.
Switzerland's Thomas Luthi rode to his maiden Moto2 pole
position, while Kalex's world championship leader Stefan Bradl
qualified 34 places ahead of title rival Marc Marquez.
Spaniard Marquez, still in pain after crashing on an
unflagged wet area in Friday's practice, is three points behind
Bradl with two races left but starts 36th on the 37-bike grid.
The Suter rider completed just the required two laps,
meaning German Bradl can clinch the title if he wins in Sepang
and Marquez is lower than 13th.
Aprilia's 125cc world championship leader Nico Terol claimed
pole position on the very last lap by just 0.015 seconds from
team mate Hector Faubel.
The Spaniard starts with a 25-point lead over Johann Zarco
and will be champion if he finishes ahead of the Frenchman, or
Zarco fails to score.
Zarco struggled in qualifying, falling off his Derbi and
then pitting for repairs before settling for 15th on the grid.
