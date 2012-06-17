(Adds quotes, detail)
SILVERSTONE, England, June 17 Spain's Jorge
Lorenzo won the British Grand Prix on a Yamaha on Sunday to
stretch his lead over Casey Stoner to 25 points in the MotoGP
world championship.
Australian Stoner, the reigning world champion who had
started on the front row, had to settle for second with Spanish
Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa following a close third in his
slipstream.
"I was fifth or sixth (after the start) and I didn't want to
make mistakes so I had to wait a little bit," said the Spaniard,
who ended the race doing a lap of honour with the Spanish flag
fluttering from his shoulder.
"This victory is fantastic, the season we are doing is just
perfect, we can't ask for more."
Lorenzo has 140 points to Stoner's 115 and Pedrosa's 101.
British rider Cal Crutchlow, ignoring hospital advice to
race with a broken ankle from the back of the grid after missing
Saturday's qualifying, took an extraordinary sixth place for
Tech3 Yamaha through gritted teeth.
Spaniard Alvaro Bautista was on pole position for the first
time in his MotoGP career on the Gresini Honda but finished
fourth after losing out at the start to American Ben Spies,
Lorenzo's team mate.
Stoner then took charge of a race that had the home crowd as
gripped by what was going on at the back of the field as at the
front.
With 14 laps to go, Crutchlow had passed Italian Valentino
Rossi's Ducati for 10th place while Lorenzo moved up to third
and then passed Spies for second before putting pressure on
Stoner.
After duelling at close quarters with the Australian,
Lorenzo made a move stick with nine laps remaining and pulled
away.
Stoner said he had realised the game was up from lap one
when he saw how much more grip Spies had on the Yamaha.
"Even when I went around to the grid the bike didn't feel
right so we made another change before the race and it was just
horrible....we just struggled the whole race," he added.
"I knew if they got past it was going to be one hell of a
try to keep up and we just couldn't," he said.
Pedrosa said he too had felt uneasy on the bike.
"I felt like today I was not going to have a good Sunday,"
he told the BBC.
Crutchlow's was perhaps the ride of the afternoon, lapping
as fast as the leader and moving up to fourth in the overall
standings after Italian team mate Andrea Dovizioso failed to
score.
The Coventry-born rider passed Ducati's American Nicky
Hayden for sixth on the final lap and revealed afterwards how
much he had to battle just to get on the back of the grid.
"It's been a tough weekend. Missing two hours of track time
to these guys is a disaster so I'm pleased. I'm just emotionally
drained," he said.
"They told me I wasn't allowed to ride, at the hospital. So
I left the hospital, lied a little bit when we got to the
circuit and the medical staff did great here."
