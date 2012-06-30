June 30 Australian Casey Stoner won the Dutch TT
for Honda on Saturday to pull level with Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo
at the top of the MotoGP championship.
Stoner's Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second at
the Assen circuit with Italian Andrea Dovizioso third for the
Tech3 Yamaha team.
Lorenzo, who had started the day 25 points clear of world
champion Stoner, had his Yamaha swept from under him at the
first corner when Spain's Alvaro Bautista lost control of his
Gresini Honda and slid into him.
Both Lorenzo and Stoner now have 140 points, with the
Spaniard leading on race wins.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)