June 30 Australian Casey Stoner won the Dutch TT for Honda on Saturday to pull level with Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo at the top of the MotoGP championship.

Stoner's Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second at the Assen circuit with Italian Andrea Dovizioso third for the Tech3 Yamaha team.

Lorenzo, who had started the day 25 points clear of world champion Stoner, had his Yamaha swept from under him at the first corner when Spain's Alvaro Bautista lost control of his Gresini Honda and slid into him.

Both Lorenzo and Stoner now have 140 points, with the Spaniard leading on race wins. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)