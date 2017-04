Nov 8 Spain's Jorge Lorenzo won the MotoGP world championship after finishing first in the final race of the season in Valencia on Sunday and overtaking Valentino Rossi in the points table.

Lorenzo topped the standings with 330 points, five more than fellow Yamaha rider Rossi who was fourth in the race after a penalty forced him to start from the back of the grid. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Clare Fallon)