(Adds details, quotes)

Sept 1 World champion Jorge Lorenzo held off fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez in a dramatic tussle to win the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Sunday.

World championship leader Marquez, who dislocated his shoulder in the morning's warm-up session, started from pole position on his Honda but Yamaha's Lorenzo made an early move to overtake him.

Marquez, bidding for his fifth win in a row, fought back to regain the lead on the last lap before Lorenzo nipped past him again to seal victory on the line by less than a tenth of a second.

"My goal was to get away at the front," Lorenzo told Spanish television broadcaster Telecinco.

"I managed to open up a lead of half a second but as always Marc refused to throw in the towel and he was right behind me.

"I tried to increase the rhythm but it was impossible riding on worn tyres.

"This victory means a great deal because with the machine we have we managed to prepare it very well and beat the Hondas."

Dani Pedrosa of Honda finished third to complete a Spanish sweep of the podium.

Marquez was docked two world championship points for failing to follow safety regulations before the warm-up crash which caused his shoulder injury.

He still leads the standings by 28 points from Pedrosa with Lorenzo a further nine back in the third.

(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid; Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Josh Reich)