By Jan Lopatka
BRNO, Czech Republic, Aug 14 Australian Casey
Stoner won the Czech motorcycling Grand Prix in on Sunday,
extending his lead in the MotoGP championship following his win
at the U.S. Grand Prix last month.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso came in second and his compatriot
Marco Simoncelli finished third, his first podium finish in
MotoGP, completing a clean sweep for Honda.
Stoner rider took an early lead and built up a 6.532 second
advantage by the time he crossed the finish line, leaving
champion Jorge Lorenzo and the rest of the field to scramble for
second position.
Lorenzo, last year's winner in Brno, finished in fourth spot
followed by fellow Yamaha rider Ben Spies of the United States.
MotoGP great Valentino Rossi had more disappointment on his
Ducati, coming home sixth.
It was Stoner's sixth triumph in this season's 11 races so
far. Stoner leads the championship with 218 points, 32 ahead of
Lorenzo.
Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, who started from pole position,
crashed over the front end on a right curve early on, a blow to
his chances of challenging in this year's championship.
Stoner said he was not too happy with the setup of his bike
and was somewhat worried going into the race.
"It was not much better than in the qualifying, I just put
in a heck of a lot more effort into the race than what I did in
the practices. I did not have much confidence in the bike all
weekend," he told reporters.
"We managed to make a gap after Dani crashed -- he would
have been extremely competitive, he has been all weekend.
"That gave us the opportunity to make a break. Once we had
that I made sure we kept the lap times up, made sure I stay nice
and consistent and pulled away bit by bit. The bike by the end
of the race was fantastic so we just brought it home."
SUNNY CONDITIONS
Lorenzo gained the lead in the first lap but 2007 champion
Stoner soon took over to take the race in dry and sunny
conditions in front of a crowd of 155,400 at the fast Masaryk
Circuit.
Runner-up Dovizioso said Lorenzo may have made a mistake
with his tyre choice.
"Lorenzo I think had a problem with the front end, he chose
a soft tyre," he said.
"I am really happy with the result. I had a good start, I
tried to cut Casey but I made a mistake. After that I just tried
to manage Lorenzo and especially Simoncelli."
Simoncelli beamed after his premier podium finish.
"I made a great step this year, I have been a lot faster but
results until now had been very similar. I had good
opportunities but every time I missed them," he said.
Earlier, Italian Andrea Iannone took the Moto2 category win
ahead of Spaniard Marc Marquez and Germany's Stefan Bradl.
Germany's Sandro Cortese won the 125cc race, followed by
Johann Zarco of France and Spaniard Alberto Moncayo.
There are seven more events on the MotoGP Grand Prix
calendar this season, with the next race in Indianapolis on Aug
28.
