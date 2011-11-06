VALENCIA, Spain Nov 6 Champion Casey Stoner mounted a late charge to pip Ben Spies to the line and snatch a thrilling 10th victory of the season at the final Grand Prix of the year in rainy Valencia on Sunday.

Australian Stoner, who secured his second MotoGP title at his home event last month, led by some 10 seconds at one stage but was overtaken by the American Yamaha rider with three laps left.

When Spies ran wide on the final turn, Stoner seized his chance and his wheel crossed the line 0.015 seconds in front.

"My heart was in my throat," Repsol Honda rider Stoner said in an interview with Spanish television, adding that he had been forced to slow down when the rain started.

"I tried to stay with him on the final lap and I knew I had a better exit line for the straight so I am very happy," the 26-year-old added.

Stoner's Italian team mate Andrea Dovizioso was third, which was enough to clinch third place in the championship ahead of Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, also of Repsol Honda.

Spanish Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo, the 2010 champion who is not competing in Valencia due to a finger injury, was already assured of second in the championship.

In a dramatic start, Spanish Suzuki rider Alvaro Bautista lost control of his machine seconds after the off and took out seven-times MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, Frenchman Randy De Puniet and American Nicky Hayden, all on Ducatis.

Riders from all three world championship categories had gathered at the pit lane earlier on Sunday before completing a lap in honour of Italian Marco Simoncelli, who was killed in a crash in Malaysia last month.

The riders were led by former world champion Kevin Schwantz on Simoncelli's Honda bike. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, Editing by Clare Fallon)