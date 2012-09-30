ALCANIZ, Spain, Sept 30 Honda's Dani Pedrosa cruised to victory at the Aragon Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha on Sunday to trim the gap to his Spanish compatriot to 33 points with four races left.

Lorenzo started on pole and led from Pedrosa in the early stages at a sunny Motorland circuit but was passed by the Honda rider with 17 laps remaining and never looked like regaining the lead.

With a comfortable cushion at the top of the standings, he appeared to ease off in order to secure second spot and remains well placed to secure a second MotoGP title following his debut triumph in 2010.

Yamaha trio Andrea Dovizioso, Cal Crutchlow and Ben Spies fought an entertaining battle for the remaining place on the podium, with Italian Dovizioso eventually clinching third ahead of Briton Crutchlow and American Spies.

Ducati rider Nicky Hayden suffered a spectacular crash early in the race and was taken to the medical centre for checks.

Race organisers said the American had arrived there "conscious and with full mobility". (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by John Mehaffey)