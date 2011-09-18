ALCANIZ, Spain, Sept 18 Australian Casey Stoner
moved a step closer to the MotoGP world title when he streaked
away to win the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 2007 champion had started on pole, having set a lap
record in qualifying, and after briefly slipping down to third
he hit the front on the second lap and left the rest of the
field trailing.
Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, Stoner's Repsol Honda team mate,
claimed his third consecutive runner-up spot while defending
champion Jorge Lorenzo was third on a Yamaha.
With four races left, championship leader Stoner extended
his lead over second-placed Lorenzo to 44 points, climbing to
284.
