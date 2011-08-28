By Steve Keating
INDIANAPOLIS Aug 28 Australian Casey Stoner
tightened his grip on the MotoGP title, blitzing to victory at
the Indianapolis Grand Pix on Sunday for his third consecutive
win and seventh of the season.
Stoner, starting from pole after destroying the track record
in Saturday qualifying, briefly surrendered the lead to Honda
team mate Dani Pedrosa but roared past the Spaniard seven laps
later and then powered his way to a runaway victory.
Pedrosa, last year's winner at the Brickyard, settled for
second, crossing nearly five seconds back, while American Ben
Spies gave the home crowd something to cheer, taking third.
With a 10th consecutive podium finish, Stoner extended his
lead at the top of the standings over Spain's reigning world
champion Jorge Lorenzo, who finished fourth, to 44 points.
