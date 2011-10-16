* Lorenzo has emergency surgery on injured finger
* Stoner seals title in Spaniard's absence
By Ian Ransom
PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia, Oct 16 Former MotoGP
champion Jorge Lorenzo was rushed to a Melbourne hospital for
emergency plastic surgery on Sunday after one of his fingers was
severely injured in a crash during morning practice.
The sickening injury to the Spaniard's finger on his left
hand forced him to miss the race and ultimately concede the
championship to Australian Casey Stoner, who won his fifth
straight home grand prix at Phillip Island.
Lorenzo crashed at the exit of turn 12 on his final lap of
the 20-minute session, high-siding off the bike and coming to
rest on the edge of the circuit.
He walked away from the site shaking his hand and was ruled
unfit to start the race by the circuit's medical centre.
"When I saw Jorge's crash I thought it was just a small
crash," Stoner told reporters after his victory.
"I thought it might be just a small graze or something like
that.
"Then I saw the replay and saw what actually happened and
everyone was out there looking for the end of his finger.
"And it sort of made me feel a little bit sick because I'm a
racer, I know what it's like to go through these things and you
can't really wish them upon anyone."
A team spokesman said later that Lorenzo had not lost part
of his finger in the crash, but that the top of his finger was
badly injured and the full extend of the injury would not be
disclosed until after the surgery on Sunday night.
"He is currently undergoing surgery ... We will release a
statement once we have a full medical report," he said.
The injury put paid to Lorenzo's slim hopes of staying in
the championship hunt as Stoner took an unassailable lead over
the Spaniard with two races left in the championship.
It was a grim day all round for Yamaha who were also forced
to scratch Ben Spies, while British rider Cal Crutchlow also
retired after slipping in the wet late in the race.
The American Spies had qualified seventh despite receiving a
knock to the head during a high-speed crash in the session, but
was also ruled unfit to race.
