(Adds team statement)

June 27 Yamaha's MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will miss Saturday's Dutch Grand Prix after the Spaniard broke his collarbone in a high-speed crash during practice at Assen on Thursday.

Lorenzo was caught out by standing water on the damp track while negotiating the Hoge Heide section, the fastest part of the circuit.

Yamaha said in a statement that the Mallorcan would need surgery for a left clavicle fracture and had been ruled out of the race.

Team doctor Xavier Mir, who is also chief of hand surgery at the Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona, said the rider would have head and chest scans in Assen as well as abdominal checks.

"Our first diagnosis revealed that there is a left clavicle fracture with a slight shift that will need surgery to repair the bone," he added.

"This injury is in the background while we rule out any other major injury that may become apparent within 24 hours.

"These kind of impacts at more than 200 kph need some time for the body to recover to be able to discard any other major injuries."

The doctor said Lorenzo should be able to travel back to Spain on Friday for an operation over the weekend.

The double world champion is seven points behind fellow Spaniard and world championship leader Dani Pedrosa, who rides for Honda, after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend. (Reporting by Josh Reich/Alan Baldwin)