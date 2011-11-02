MADRID Nov 2 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo will miss
the last race of the MotoGP season in Valencia this weekend,
having failed to recover from plastic surgery on a finger on his
left hand.
"The injuries require a longer period of recovery for him to
be able to participate to a competitive level," his Yamaha team
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 2010 world champion, who is assured of second place
behind new champion Casey Stoner this year, suffered the injury
in warm up for the Australian Grand Prix three weeks ago.
Lorenzo will be replaced by Japanese test rider Katsuyuki
Nakasuga, Yamaha said.
