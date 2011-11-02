MADRID Nov 2 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo will miss the last race of the MotoGP season in Valencia this weekend, having failed to recover from plastic surgery on a finger on his left hand.

"The injuries require a longer period of recovery for him to be able to participate to a competitive level," his Yamaha team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2010 world champion, who is assured of second place behind new champion Casey Stoner this year, suffered the injury in warm up for the Australian Grand Prix three weeks ago.

Lorenzo will be replaced by Japanese test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Yamaha said. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)