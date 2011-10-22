Oct 22 Malaysian Grand Prix Moto2
1ualifying results on Saturday
1. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 2:07.512
2. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Kalex 2:07.724
3. Michele Pirro (Italy) Moriwaki 2:08.004
4. Yuki Takahashi (Japan) Moriwaki 2:08.069
5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) FTR 2:08.107
6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 2:08.154
7. Mika Kallio (Finland) Suter 2:08.240
8. Claudio Corti (Italy) Suter 2:08.319
9. Scott Redding (Britain) Suter 2:08.412
10. Mattia Pasini (Italy) FTR 2:08.414
