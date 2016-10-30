Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 45:51.036 2. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 45:54.292 3. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 45:54.725 4. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 46:12.464 5. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 46:15.736 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 46:17.220 7. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 46:19.213 8. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 46:19.891 9. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 46:20.283 10. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Tech 3 46:21.005 11. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 46:21.902 12. Ramdan Rosli (Malaysia) Kalex 46:22.296 13. Remy Gardner (Australia) Kalex 46:22.829 14. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 46:25.733 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 46:37.705
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.