Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:43.347 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:43.466 3. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:43.637 4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:43.709 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:43.733 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:43.813 7. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:43.823 8. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 1:43.858 9. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:43.981 10. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 1:43.982
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.