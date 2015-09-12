Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:36.754 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:36.756 3. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:36.854 4. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 1:37.121 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 1:37.172 6. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 1:37.220 7. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:37.393 8. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:37.422 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:37.484 10. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 1:37.510
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari