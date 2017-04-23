Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas Moto2 on Sunday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 41:20.078 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 41:22.711 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 41:26.887 4. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 41:29.930 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 41:31.005 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 41:33.107 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 41:33.413 8. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Suter 41:33.832 9. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 41:38.157 10. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 41:41.496 11. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 41:41.508 12. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 41:41.814 13. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 41:42.052 14. Ricard Cardus (Spain) KTM 41:44.323 15. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Kalex 41:44.941
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
