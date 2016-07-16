EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:24.274 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:24.514 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:24.641 4. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 1:24.680 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:24.731 6. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:24.754 7. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Forward Team 1:24.845 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:24.942 9. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 1:24.964 10. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:24.976
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.