Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
July 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 47:18.646 2. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 47:18.705 3. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 47:39.079 4. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 47:49.101 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 47:50.417 6. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 47:52.847 7. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 48:00.588 8. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 48:06.601 9. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Tech 3 48:08.405 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 48:09.693 11. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 48:24.032 12. Remy Gardner (Australia) Kalex 48:32.511 13. Robin Mulhauser (Switzerland) Kalex 48:38.191 14. Edgar Pons (Spain) Kalex 48:49.148 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 48:52.260
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.