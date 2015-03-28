March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:59.423 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:59.755 3. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:59.813 4. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:59.845 5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:59.938 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 2:00.232 7. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 2:00.284 8. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 2:00.396 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 2:00.479 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 2:00.584