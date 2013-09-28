UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Mapfre Aspar Team 1:53.812 2. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Tuenti Racing 1:53.985 3. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Tuenti Racing 1:54.294 4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Italtrans S.T.R. 1:54.398 5. Jordi Torres (Spain) Mapfre Aspar Team 1:54.564 6. Simone Corsi (Italy) NGM Mobile Racing 1:54.595 7. Julian Simon (Spain) Italtrans S.T.R. 1:54.601 8. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Forward Racing Moto2 1:54.634 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Dynavolt Intact GP 1:54.687 10. Johann Zarco (France) Ioda Racing Project 1:54.690
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.