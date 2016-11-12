Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:34.879 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:34.885 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:34.933 4. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:35.152 5. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:35.184 6. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 1:35.222 7. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:35.237 8. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 1:35.345 9. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:35.365 10. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:35.368
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.