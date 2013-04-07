Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto2 on Sunday 1. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 40:31.782 2. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 40:32.626 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 40:43.880 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 40:50.692 5. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 40:50.715 6. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 40:50.800 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 40:51.012 8. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 40:51.234 9. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 40:52.001 10. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 40:52.754 11. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 40:53.456 12. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 40:53.866 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 40:53.875 14. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 40:54.278 15. Toni Elias (Spain) Kalex 41:08.459
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.