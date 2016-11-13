Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 43:17.626 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 43:20.907 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 43:22.607 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 43:23.262 5. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 43:23.476 6. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 43:29.231 7. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 43:34.017 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 43:34.590 9. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 43:35.077 10. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 43:35.294 11. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 43:38.081 12. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 43:38.537 13. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 43:39.276 14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 43:40.207 15. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 43:41.360
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.