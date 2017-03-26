Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto2 on Sunday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 40:18.480 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 40:21.161 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 40:21.784 4. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 40:22.064 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 40:29.706 6. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 40:32.227 7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 40:32.468 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 40:35.945 9. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 40:35.957 10. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 40:36.247 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 40:36.282 12. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex 40:36.570 13. Danny Kent (Britain) Suter 40:37.803 14. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 40:41.278 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 40:42.489
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.