Motorcycling-Suzuki rookie Rins suffers ankle fracture
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto2 Qualification on Friday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:36.346 2. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:36.633 3. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:36.878 4. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 1:37.393 5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:37.434 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1:37.509 7. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:37.543 8. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:37.585 9. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:37.591 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:37.598
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.