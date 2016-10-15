EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Japan Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:49.961 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:50.028 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:50.317 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:50.333 5. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:50.380 6. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 1:50.501 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:50.522 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:50.563 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:50.743 10. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:50.822
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.