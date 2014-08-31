INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 38:29.795 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 38:29.858 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 38:29.998 4. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 38:32.569 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 38:37.824 6. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 38:40.324 7. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 38:40.359 8. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 38:47.508 9. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 38:47.597 10. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 38:47.830 11. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 38:47.893 12. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 38:48.085 13. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Suter 38:48.615 14. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 38:49.346 15. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 38:50.665
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.