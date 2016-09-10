EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:37.436 2. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:37.509 3. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:37.550 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:37.777 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:37.861 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:37.916 7. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:37.933 8. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:37.935 9. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:37.990 10. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 1:38.035
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.