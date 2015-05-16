UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be cancelled
* Government says fully compliant with F1 rights commitment (Adds Bahrain government spokesman quotes)
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:37.114 2. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:37.114 3. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:37.222 4. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:37.329 5. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:37.415 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:37.442 7. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 1:37.641 8. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1:37.645 9. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 1:37.724 10. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 1:37.764
* Government says fully compliant with F1 rights commitment (Adds Bahrain government spokesman quotes)
SHANGHAI, April 6 Fernando Alonso is not ready to swap his recalcitrant McLaren for a supermarket trolley just yet, despite the Formula One team's troubled start to the season prompting speculation about whether the Spaniard will see out the year.
SHANGHAI, April 6 Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.