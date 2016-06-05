Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 42:31.347 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 42:35.527 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 42:40.660 4. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 42:42.124 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 42:42.308 6. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 42:44.347 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 42:48.393 8. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 42:51.984 9. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 42:51.993 10. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 42:54.510 11. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 42:59.492 12. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 42:59.695 13. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 43:05.829 14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 43:08.914 15. Remy Gardner (Australia) Kalex 43:14.345
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)