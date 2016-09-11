EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto2 on Sunday 1. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 42:45.885 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 42:48.408 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 42:52.084 4. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 42:54.827 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 42:55.901 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 42:56.980 7. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 42:58.933 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 43:00.489 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 43:01.532 10. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 43:06.605 11. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 43:08.080 12. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 43:19.512 13. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 43:26.021 14. Ratthapark Wilairot (Thailand) Kalex 43:27.637 15. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 43:28.387
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.