Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto2 on Sunday 1. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 41:09.295 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 41:09.378 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 41:10.941 4. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 41:15.681 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 41:18.579 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 41:19.727 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 41:19.887 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 41:21.813 9. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 41:24.157 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 41:24.248 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 41:26.824 12. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 41:28.115 13. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 41:31.144 14. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 41:31.657 15. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 41:32.570
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: