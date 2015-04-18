Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:42.809 2. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:43.102 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:43.165 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:43.253 5. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:43.364 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:43.384 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 1:43.449 8. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:43.460 9. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1:43.640 10. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 1:43.699
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US