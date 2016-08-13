UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:29.255 2. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:29.367 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:29.480 4. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 1:29.645 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:29.702 6. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 1:29.702 7. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:29.714 8. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:29.728 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:29.752 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:29.844
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.