Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto2 on Sunday 1. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 40:14.293 2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 40:23.903 3. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 40:23.958 4. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 40:27.851 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 40:30.357 6. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 40:30.407 7. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 40:34.340 8. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 40:34.463 9. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 40:36.312 10. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 40:38.542 11. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 40:38.547 12. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 40:38.863 13. Ratthapark Wilairot (Thailand) Kalex 40:39.957 14. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 40:41.285 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 40:44.029
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German