EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 37:34.180 2. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 37:37.238 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 37:37.556 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 37:37.647 5. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 37:38.920 6. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 37:43.596 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 37:44.358 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 37:46.131 9. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 37:46.981 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 37:48.157 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 37:52.226 12. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 37:52.464 13. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 37:52.604 14. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 37:53.010 15. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 37:54.202
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.