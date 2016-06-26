Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto2 on Sunday 1. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 34:33.948 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 34:36.383 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 34:39.618 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 34:41.017 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 34:41.831 6. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 34:43.163 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 34:43.430 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 34:48.952 9. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 34:49.175 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 34:49.352 11. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 34:50.322 12. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 34:50.515 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 34:58.718 14. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 34:58.965 15. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 34:59.490
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.