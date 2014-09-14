UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 42:48.724 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 42:50.995 3. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 42:52.992 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 42:56.172 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 42:58.403 6. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 43:00.311 7. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 43:10.623 8. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 43:11.127 9. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 43:11.468 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 43:12.768 11. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 43:14.435 12. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 43:18.197 13. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 43:20.653 14. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Suter 43:23.791 15. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 43:24.018
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.