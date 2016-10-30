Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 251 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 214 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 203 4. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 197 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 162 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 159 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 159 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 125 9. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 117 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 98 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 71 12. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 69 13. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 63 14. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 61 15. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 58
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.