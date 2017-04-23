Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 75 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 56 3. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 43 4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 32 5. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 25 6. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 24 7. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 21 8. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 20 9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 19 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 18 11. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex 13 12. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 13 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Suter 13 14. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 11 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Suter 8
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.