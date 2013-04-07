Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 25 2. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 20 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 16 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 13 5. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 11 6. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 10 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 9 8. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 8 9. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 7 10. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 6 11. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 5 12. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 4 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 3 14. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 2 15. Toni Elias (Spain) Kalex 1
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.