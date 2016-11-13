Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 276 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 234 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 214 4. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 213 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 175 6. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 169 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 167 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 127 9. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 118 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 103 11. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 72 12. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 71 13. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 69 14. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 64 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 61
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.