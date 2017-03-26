Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 25 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 20 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 16 4. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 13 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 11 6. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 10 7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 9 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 8 9. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 7 10. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 6 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 5 12. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex 4 13. Danny Kent (Britain) Suter 3 14. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 2 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.