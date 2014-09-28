INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 278 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 245 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 204 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 143 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 116 6. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 104 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 100 8. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 66 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 66 10. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 65 11. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 63 12. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 57 13. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 49 14. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 48 15. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 40
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.