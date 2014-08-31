INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 233 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 216 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 166 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 123 5. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 100 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 92 7. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 72 8. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 65 9. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 62 10. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 58 11. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 48 12. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 46 13. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 43 14. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 42 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Suter 39
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.