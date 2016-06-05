Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 116 2. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 108 3. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 106 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 93 5. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 60 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 57 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 53 8. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 52 9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 50 10. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 50 11. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 37 12. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 34 13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 25 14. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 23 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 23
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.